Our Gift to You: MCC Toronto’s Christmas Season Kickoff

The Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto (MCC Toronto) is kicking off the Christmas season with a free, livestream non-religious online event of festive music and entertainment. Guests including Thom Allison, Micah Barnes, Alana Bridgewater, Lady Anya Face, Jackie Richardson and Cailin Stadnyk, will be performing along with The B-Side, Pride & Joy, and the Choir of MCC Toronto. The mischievous Great Elfanini (Cory Bertrand) will be taking on MC duties, bringing humour and entertainment for all ages to enjoy. Dec 5 at 8 pm. Free. https://bit.ly/3pwkRw3

MCC Toronto is LGBTQ2+ proud. Fiercely diverse and always inclusive. All are welcome.