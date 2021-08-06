Out For Laughs

COVID-19

The best of gay and lesbian stand-up, sketch and musical comedy is featured live on stage and recorded for TV!.

Aug 6, 2021

The best of gay and lesbian stand-up, sketch and musical comedy is featured live on stage and recorded for TV! Drink, dine, and have a great time with Canada’s best comic talent. You deserve a fun night out! 7:30 or 10 pm. Tickets required. This event is 19+ themedley.ca

Date And Time
2021-08-13 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-08-13 @ 10:00 PM

Location
2026 Yonge Street, The Medley

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

