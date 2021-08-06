Out For Laughs

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The best of gay and lesbian stand-up, sketch and musical comedy is featured live on stage and recorded for TV!.
The best of gay and lesbian stand-up, sketch and musical comedy is featured live on stage and recorded for TV! Drink, dine, and have a great time with Canada’s best comic talent. You deserve a fun night out! 7:30 or 10 pm. Tickets required. This event is 19+ themedley.ca
Your Email Address - Office@themedley.ca
Venue Address - 2026 Yonge Street