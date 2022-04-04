Out of Order Comedy Show

On April 13th, the best comedians in the city will be at one of the dopest new places for nightlife in Toronto, Hail Mary, just above Track & Field

Headlined by Nick Nemeroff and hosted by David Foggia, tickets are only $10 online to see comedians featured on Conan, Just for Laughs, and CBC

Doors will open at 7.30PM, with the show starting at 8PM. Check out the Eventbrite link for more details and tickets

This show will likely sellout. Get your tix while you can.