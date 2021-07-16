Out of Order Comedy Show

Coming off a (fire emoji) show last week, we are keeping it going! Bringing you the best comedians in the country, with your host, David Foggia, for a hilarious night of comedy. The comedians performing include, but are not limited to: Nick Nemeroff (Conan, Just for Laughs), Che Durena (Just for Laughs, SiriusXM Top Comic), and Hannah Lawrence (The Corner Comedy Club, Yuk Yuks).

The show will start around 8 pm at Wallace-Emerson Park (1260 Dufferin Street), but it’s recommended you arrive 15 minutes before to grab a seat. Feel free to bring a blanket, cushion (chairs are not recommended as it is on a hill), and any refreshments you please. For all updates and details follow @foggia__ on instagram!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-order-outdoor-comedy-show-tickets-163090178113