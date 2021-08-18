Out of Order Comedy Show

COVID-19

Aug 18, 2021

Comedy in the park with Marito Lopez, Cameron Phoenix and others. Aug 21 at 8 pm. Free. Wallace-Emerson Park, 1260 Dufferin. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/167237316315

Highly recommended you bring a cushion or blanket for optimal comfort during the show, and arrive at least 20 minutes early to grab a seat. As always, the show is totally free, however any donations or tips will be greatly appreciated.

Additional Details

Event Price - $0

Venue Address - 1260 Dufferin st

Date And Time
2021-08-21 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-21 @ 10:00 PM

Location
1260 Dufferin st, Wallace Emerson Park

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

