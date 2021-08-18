Out of Order Comedy Show

Comedy in the park with Marito Lopez, Cameron Phoenix and others. Aug 21 at 8 pm. Free. Wallace-Emerson Park, 1260 Dufferin. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/167237316315

Highly recommended you bring a cushion or blanket for optimal comfort during the show, and arrive at least 20 minutes early to grab a seat. As always, the show is totally free, however any donations or tips will be greatly appreciated.