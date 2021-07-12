COVID-19

Jul 12, 2021

Out of Order Comedy Show

 David Foggia hosts a night of comedy in the park with Nick Nemeroff, Che Durena and Hannah Lawrence. Jul 17 at 8 pm. Arrive early to grab a seat. Free. Bring blanket or cushion. Wallace-Emerson Park, 1260 Dufferin. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-order-outdoor-comedy-show-tickets-163090178113

Location - Wallace-Emerson Park

Date And Time
2021-07-17 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-07-17 @ 09:30 AM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Wallace-Emerson Park

