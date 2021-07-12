Out of Order Comedy Show

David Foggia hosts a night of comedy in the park with Nick Nemeroff, Che Durena and Hannah Lawrence. Jul 17 at 8 pm. Arrive early to grab a seat. Free. Bring blanket or cushion. Wallace-Emerson Park, 1260 Dufferin. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-order-outdoor-comedy-show-tickets-163090178113

@foggia__ on instagram

!