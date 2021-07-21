COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Out of Order Comedy Show

Coming off a (fire emoji) show last week, we are keeping it going! Bringing you the best comedians in the.

Jul 21, 2021

Out of Order Comedy Show

15 15 people viewed this event.

Coming off a (fire emoji) show last week, we are keeping it going! Bringing you the best comedians in the country, with your host, David Foggia, for a hilarious night of comedy. The comedians performing include, but are not limited to: Danny Martinello (The Comedy Store) Patrick Hakeem (Just for Laughs) & Allie Pearse (Letterkenny).

The show will start around 8 PM at Wallace-Emerson Park (1260 Dufferin st.), but it’s recommended you arrive 15 minutes before to grab a seat. Feel free to bring a blanket, cushion (chairs are not recommended as it is on a hill), and any refreshments you please. For all updates and details follow @foggia__ on instagram! Can’t wait to see you there! Reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-of-order-comedy-show-tickets-163845232501

Additional Details

Location - Wallace Emerson Park

Date And Time
2021-07-24 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-07-24 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Wallace Emerson Park

Share With Friends