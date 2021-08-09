COVID-19

Out of Order Comedy Show

Outdoor comedy in the partk. Aug 14 at 8 pm. Free. Wallace Emerson, 1260 Dufferin. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/out-of-order-outdoor-comedy-show-tickets-166522042913

Aug 9, 2021

Event Price - $0.00

Venue Address - 1260 Dufferin street

Date And Time
2021-08-14 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-14 @ 10:00 PM

Location
1260 Dufferin street, Wallace-Emerson Park

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

