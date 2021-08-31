COVID-19

Out of Order Comedy Show

Back for one more show for the summer before calling it quits, Out of Order pops up again this Saturday,.

Aug 31, 2021

11 11 people viewed this event.

Back for one more show for the summer before calling it quits, Out of Order pops up again this Saturday, September 4 at 8PM @ Wallace-Emerson Park. Packed with another lineup that is pure fire, this week we got:

Amar Singh (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

&

Kyle Patan (JFL Northwest)

With many more hilarious comics!

So come check out this awesome show with any food, drink, and/or strain of weed you please! Also highly recommended you bring a cushion or blanket for optimal comfort during the show, and arrive at least 20 minutes early to grab a seat. As always, the show is totally free, however any donations or tips will be greatly appreciated!

Can’t wait to see you there one last time. Sep 4 at 8 pm. Free.

David Foggia

Additional Details

Venue Name - Wallace-Emerson Park

Event Price - $0.00

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 4th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
1260 Dufferin st, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Wallace-Emerson Park

Event Tags

