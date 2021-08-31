Out of Order Comedy Show

Back for one more show for the summer before calling it quits, Out of Order pops up again this Saturday, September 4 at 8PM @ Wallace-Emerson Park. Packed with another lineup that is pure fire, this week we got:

Amar Singh (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

&

Kyle Patan (JFL Northwest)

With many more hilarious comics!

So come check out this awesome show with any food, drink, and/or strain of weed you please! Also highly recommended you bring a cushion or blanket for optimal comfort during the show, and arrive at least 20 minutes early to grab a seat. As always, the show is totally free, however any donations or tips will be greatly appreciated!

Can’t wait to see you there one last time. Sep 4 at 8 pm. Free.

David Foggia