Out of Order Comedy Show

After running shows outdoor all through summer 2021, with audience from all over Ontario coming by to watch, I’m happy to say Out of Order is back and INDOORS (praise be!), with a lineup of the best comics in the city performing at the super dope, BRAND NEW Hail Mary nightclub (582 College st., one level above Track & Field)

This one has a lineup showcasing a handful of the incredible comedic talent we have in this city, headlined by Nick Nemeroff (Conan, JFL) and hosted by me, David Foggia.

The show is on April 13th with doors opening at 7.30 PM and the show beginning at 8PM. Tickets will be $10 online (+eventbrite fees), and $15 at the door. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out here or on my insta @foggia__

P.S Hail Mary is NOT wheelchair accessible as there is a set of stairs needed to arrive. Apologies for that.

Let’s continue building something dope. See you then.