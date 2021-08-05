Experience fantastic and unique theatrical encounters, plus musical concerts and inspiring performances outdoors this summer at the Shaw Festival. To Oct 8. 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake.

https://www.shawfest.com/beyond-the-stage/all/#outdoors-the-shaw

Photo Credit: Puppeteers Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen in A Short History of Niagara (Shaw Festival, 2021). Photo by Lauren Garbutt.