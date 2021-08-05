COVID-19

Outdoors @ The Shaw

Aug 5, 2021

20 20 people viewed this event.

Experience fantastic and unique theatrical encounters, plus musical concerts and inspiring performances outdoors this summer at the Shaw Festival. To Oct 8. 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake.

https://www.shawfest.com/beyond-the-stage/all/#outdoors-the-shaw

Photo Credit: Puppeteers Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen in A Short History of Niagara (Shaw Festival, 2021). Photo by Lauren Garbutt.

Additional Details

Location - Shaw Festival

Your Email Address - mmohammed@shawfest.com

Venue Address - 10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Date And Time
2021-08-05 to
2021-10-08

Location
10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, 10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Location Page

Shaw Festival

Event Tags

