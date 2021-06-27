Live stand up comedy is back on Tallboys outdoor patio! Over The Moon Comedy is a weekly show featuring the very best stand up comedians in the city. Come for a few beers, some pub grub, and some much needed laughs. This week our line up features: Todd Graham, Jarrett Campbell, Salma Hindy, Rebecca Reeds, Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll and John Mostyn.

Reserve your table now, limited space!

www.tallboyscraft.com