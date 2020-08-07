Pangstars Patio Comedy Show

Limited-seating, low-key patio comedy show.
About this event:
Join meditation teacher Char Pang and UK comedian Lewis Moulds as they host a limited-seating, socially-distanced patio comedy show at Nothing Fancy Bar at 1185 Dundas St West.
Featuring:
Mike Payne
Sashka DC
Kanin Kuntz
Bobbi Summers
Thea Jovanovic
Amanda Custodio
You can hear each of these acts on the podcast Pangstars, which is hosted by Char Pang. The only podcast where astrology and comedy collide.
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/pangstars
Very limited seating; tickets on eventbrite. Masks and hand sanitizer available.
