NOW MagazineAll EventsPangstars Patio Comedy Show

Pangstars Patio Comedy Show

Pangstars

Pangstars Patio Comedy Show

by Pangstars
 
214 people viewed this event.

Limited-seating, low-key patio comedy show.

About this event:
Join meditation teacher Char Pang and UK comedian Lewis Moulds as they host a limited-seating, socially-distanced patio comedy show at Nothing Fancy Bar at 1185 Dundas St West.

Featuring:
Mike Payne
Sashka DC
Kanin Kuntz
Bobbi Summers
Thea Jovanovic
Amanda Custodio

You can hear each of these acts on the podcast Pangstars, which is hosted by Char Pang. The only podcast where astrology and comedy collide.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/pangstars

Very limited seating; tickets on eventbrite. Masks and hand sanitizer available.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-08 @ 08:30 PM to
@ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Pangstars
Where comedy and astrology collide. Pangstars explores the past, present and future of comedians through their planets, stars and tarot cards.

Comments are Closed.