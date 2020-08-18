Pangstars Patio Comedy Show

NOW MagazineAll EventsPangstars Patio Comedy Show

Pangstars

Meditation teacher Char Pang and comedian Lewis Moulds host a limited-seating, socially-distanced patio comedy show featuring Alexander Brovedani, Tim Blair, Rush Kazi, Kyle Patan, Arianne Tong and Moïse Iranzi III. 8:30 pm. $8.

 

2020-08-22 @ 08:30 PM
1185 Dundas St W
 

Nothing Fancy Bar
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 
 

Nothing Fancy Bar

 

Pangstars
The only podcast where comedy and astrology collide. Hosted by meditation teacher Char Pang, Pangstars explores the past, present and future of comedians using astrology and tarot cards.

