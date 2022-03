11 people viewed this event.

NØMAD

General Info

March 25th, 2022, 10 PM to 4 AM

Location: 725 Queen Street East

Artist Line Up

Paolo Rocco

Amália Leandro

Wess

David Mari

Brought to you by:

@bythegoodneighbours

@confessionspresents