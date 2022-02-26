Päter and Holly: IRL

Toronto musicians PÄTER and HOLLY CLAUSIUS warm up Bar Cathedral Wednesday, March 2nd.

Päter

Performing under the moniker Päter, Iran-born, Toronto-based Parmida Kakavand’s unique brand of “indie pop/rock drama” navigates themes like self-discovery and mental health with a lighthearted touch. After grabbing the attention of listeners internationally by posting original music online, Päter’s debut single ‘Dam, Damn’ racked up over a million streams on Spotify alone. Following on the heels of that success, Päter self-produced and released ‘SOLE’, “a six-track EP bursting with fun instrumentation, overlaying catchy vocals, and upbeat vibes” (Elena Childers, Breakthru Radio). Päter’s style can be compared to the likes of Cat Power, Lily Allen and The Strokes.

Holly Clausius

Holly Clausius is a queer Toronto artist blazing a trail of her own. Her soulful songwriting emulates the ballads of Feist, the honesty of Amy Winehouse and raw onstage talent of Alanis Morissette. Blending the genres of pop, rock, soul and folk – there is a flavour for everyone in Clausius’ music.

In 2021, Holly performed with HoneyJam- headlining the famous El Mocambo, she placed 2nd in the Cross Canada Artists For Social Change competition- being praised by Tegan (from Tegan and Sara) and Deborah Cox and released her debut LP, Rose Garden with much success. Gracing famous stages from The Viper Room in Los Angeles to Hotel Cafe, Holly’s voice demands to be heard, and quiets even the loudest of rooms.

