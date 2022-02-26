Readers' Choice 2021

Päter and Holly: IRL

Feb 26, 2022

28 28 people viewed this event.

Toronto musicians PÄTER and HOLLY CLAUSIUS warm up Bar Cathedral Wednesday, March 2nd. 

Päter

Performing under the moniker Päter, Iran-born, Toronto-based Parmida Kakavand’s unique brand of “indie pop/rock drama” navigates themes like self-discovery and mental health with a lighthearted touch. After grabbing the attention of listeners internationally by posting original music online, Päter’s debut single ‘Dam, Damn’ racked up over a million streams on Spotify alone. Following on the heels of that success, Päter self-produced and released ‘SOLE’, “a six-track EP bursting with fun instrumentation, overlaying catchy vocals, and upbeat vibes” (Elena Childers, Breakthru Radio). Päter’s style can be compared to the likes of Cat Power, Lily Allen and The Strokes.

www.paterverse.com

Holly Clausius 

Holly Clausius is a queer Toronto artist blazing a trail of her own. Her soulful songwriting emulates the ballads of Feist, the honesty of Amy Winehouse and raw onstage talent of Alanis Morissette. Blending the genres of pop, rock, soul and folk – there is a flavour for everyone in Clausius’ music.
In 2021, Holly performed with HoneyJam- headlining the famous El Mocambo, she placed 2nd in the Cross Canada Artists For Social Change competition- being praised by Tegan (from Tegan and Sara) and Deborah Cox and released her debut LP, Rose Garden with much success. Gracing famous stages from The Viper Room in Los Angeles to Hotel Cafe, Holly’s voice demands to be heard, and quiets even the loudest of rooms.

www.hollyclausius.com

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pater-holly-irl-at-bar-cathedral-tickets-275086068837

Additional Details

Location Address - 54 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5E 1A6

Event Price - $15 ADVANCE/$20 AT DOOR

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 2nd, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Location

Bar Cathedral

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

