Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps w/ Manning & The Vook

Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps with Manning & The Vook – EARLY SHOW at the Painted Lady!

April 26. Doors 6:30PM; Show 7:00PM // $10 ADVANCE | $15 doors

Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps

Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps pulled up to the Michigan music scene in a vintage van, well stocked with songs and stories but not seatbelts. Coming off her solo EP, Oracle Bones (winner of the WYCE Jammie Award for Best Rock/Pop Album of 2019), Patty brings the same sweet but powerful voice and whimsical lyricism bar, club, and brewery-goers throughout the state and beyond have come to know and love, cranked up to 11 with guitarist Lucas Powell and drummer Alec Klinefelter. Showing yet another side of her artistic versatility, Patty dons the bass guitar in this genre-bending power trio, boasting an eclectic and authentic sound with a strutting, stomping, crooning good time onstage.

Manning & the Vook

This groovy folk-rock super duo combines the talents of Kim Manning (Zuffalo) and Mikey Vukovich (Zuffalo, Jackets). Currently based out of Toronto, these two have been performing together in various arrangements for 10 years. M & the V offer a sound filled with memorable melodies, cozy picturesque storytelling, and rhythms that you will want to strut to. It has also been said that their beautiful harmonies and upbeat tunes will make ya move like you just ate Mom’s homemade spicy chili.