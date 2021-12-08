Peachy Keen: A Variety Show

Enjoy comedic stand-up, sketch, music and drag acts in a unique gallery venue bursting with personality. It’s a booze-free good time with plenty of sass.

Host: Melanie Dahling (Winnipeg Comedy Fest, SheDot Festival, Boy Girl Party Sketch)

Musical Accompanyment: Tai Wong-Clayton (Actor/Founder and Artistic Director of Basket Collective)

Meet your Acts!

Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Just for Laughs, This Hour has 22 Minutes, Breakout Artist 2018 Now Magazine)

Andrew Johnston (Bitch Salad, Much Music’s Video On Trial, San Francisco’s Sketch Comedy Festival)

Luba Magnus (Funny or Die, SiriusXM’s 2019 Top Comic Competition, TOSketchFest)

Jackie Pirico (Laugh Sabbath, JFL42, Sundowners)

Anesti Danelis (Tik Tok, TO Sketch Fest)

Chris Sandiford (Baroness von Sketch, TallBoyz, The Beaverton)

Papa Xannie (Emerging Drag/Burlesque performer)

Your Headliner:

Hillary Yaas (Chrofatica, House of Lix Entertainment, the legendary Gag Ball)

We will be checking vaccine status- bring your ID & report, please! We cannot admit you without it.

A co-production between Melanie Dahling and Waycik Productions, sponsored by Howl & Roar Records.