Pearl Jamming With The Foragers

There is a ton of buzz already surrounding this evening, as the Linsmore Tavern welcomes for the very first time, Pearl Jamming, The Ultimate Pearl Jam Tribute! On Friday December 17th, Pearl Jamming will be hitting the stage and kicking off the night will be The Foragers featuring Dale Harrison, Kojo Ferguson and Tony Smith! We know that there are ton of Pearl Jam fans out there, who need to see this amazing show as Pearl Jamming will deliver.

Pearl Jamming, The Ultimate Pearl Jam Tribute is here! These 5 fanatics recreate the sonic beauty of Pearl Jams’ studio albums while bringing the energy and creativity of their legendary live shows to life! Sing along as we perform hits like Alive, Betterman, Daughter and so many more! Enjoy a night of tunes “from Ten to Gigaton”

The Foragers is a funky blend of jazz fusion born from the mad mind of Tony Smith. Groovy, Snarky Puppy-like solos spill from Tony’s telecaster, as Dale Harrison, a drumming legend of Headstones fame, holds down the rhythm section. The Foragers are joined by Kojo on bass. Ain’t nobody who swings it more deeply than Kojo. With their album receiving radio play from Jazz FM you won’t wanna miss checking them out!

This going be a great party with incredible live music! Tickets will fly for this show, so make sure you get them now. The show will start at 9 pm, tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door! You can buy tickets at the bar or online at www.linsmoretavern.com