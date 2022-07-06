Peeler’s Playhouse Burlesque

Take-off Tantalizers Tease Your Tuesday Night!

On July 12, Dolly Berlin presents ‘Peeler’s Playhouse’ Bump-n-Grind Burlesque Variety Revue as part of Gladstone House’s rotation of Tuesday night cabarets.

On Stage:

Aza Lia

Cat Zaddy

Dolly Berlin

Weird Alice

& host Maximum Capacity

Gladstone House Melody Bar, 1214 Queen St. West

Doors open 7pm, Show begins 8pm

Free Admission – Tipping is Classy