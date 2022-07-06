Peeler’s Playhouse Burlesque

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 5, 2022

Take-off Tantalizers Tease Your Tuesday Night!
On July 12, Dolly Berlin presents ‘Peeler’s Playhouse’ Bump-n-Grind Burlesque Variety Revue as part of Gladstone House’s rotation of Tuesday night cabarets.

On Stage:
Aza Lia
Cat Zaddy
Dolly Berlin
Weird Alice
& host Maximum Capacity

Gladstone House Melody Bar, 1214 Queen St. West
Doors open 7pm, Show begins 8pm
Free Admission – Tipping is Classy

Location Address - 1214 Queen St. W

Event Price - PWYC

Tue, Jul 12th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Gladstone House

