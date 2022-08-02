Peeler’s Playhouse Burlesque

Take-off Tantalizers Tease Your Tuesday Night!

On August 9th, Dolly Berlin presents ‘Peeler’s Playhouse’ Bump-n-Grind Burlesque Variety Revue as part of Gladstone House’s rotation of Tuesday night cabarets.

On Stage:

Esther de Ville

Força

Kimora Koi

& host Dainty Smith

The Melody Bar, 1214 Queen St. West

Doors open 7pm, Show begins 8pm

Free Admission – Tipping is Classy

Reserve your table: https://www.opentable.ca/r/melody-bar-at-gladstone-house-toronto