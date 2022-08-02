Readers' Choice 2021

Peeler’s Playhouse Burlesque

Aug 2, 2022

Take-off Tantalizers Tease Your Tuesday Night!
On August 9th, Dolly Berlin presents ‘Peeler’s Playhouse’ Bump-n-Grind Burlesque Variety Revue as part of Gladstone House’s rotation of Tuesday night cabarets.

On Stage:
Esther de Ville
Força
Kimora Koi
& host Dainty Smith

The Melody Bar, 1214 Queen St. West
Doors open 7pm, Show begins 8pm
Free Admission – Tipping is Classy

Reserve your table: https://www.opentable.ca/r/melody-bar-at-gladstone-house-toronto

Additional Details

Location Address - 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Tue, Aug 9th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location

Gladstone House

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Stage

