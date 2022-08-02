Peeler’s Playhouse Burlesque

- News
Take-off Tantalizers Tease Your Tuesday Night!
On August 9th, Dolly Berlin presents ‘Peeler’s Playhouse’ Bump-n-Grind Burlesque Variety Revue as part of Gladstone House’s rotation of Tuesday night cabarets.
On Stage:
Esther de Ville
Força
Kimora Koi
& host Dainty Smith
The Melody Bar, 1214 Queen St. West
Doors open 7pm, Show begins 8pm
Free Admission – Tipping is Classy
Reserve your table: https://www.opentable.ca/r/melody-bar-at-gladstone-house-toronto
Location Address - 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
Event Price - Free