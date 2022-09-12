Peeler’s Playhouse Burlesque

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 12, 2022

Take-off Tantalizers Tease Your Tuesday Night!
On September 13th, Dolly Berlin presents ‘Peeler’s Playhouse’ Bump-n-Grind Burlesque Variety Revue as part of Gladstone House’s rotation of Tuesday night cabarets.

On Stage:
Ola Minou
JJ Jiggleheimer
Rubie Magnitude
& host Dainty Smith

The Melody Bar, 1214 Queen St. West
Doors open 7pm, Show begins 8pm
Free Admission – Tipping is Classy

Tue, Sep 13th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:00 PM

The Melody Bar

Concert or Performance

Art

