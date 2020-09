Let’s face it, 2020 hasn’t been the best for dating… Whether you’ve just started up a new relationship, current one is growing stale, or you’re just getting out of one. Perfect 10 Comedy has curated a special show just for you. Comedy for your date night featuring Keith Pedro, Salma Hindy, Allie Pearse and Brandon Ash-Mohammed. 9:30 pm. 2 tickets $40.