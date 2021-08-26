Perfect 10 Comedy: Saturday At Comedy Bar – Sept 4th

‘Saturday At Comedy Bar’ RETURNS for their second show in the afterworld after over a year of being isolated. We are more excited than ever to bring you this incredible line up, at the newly reopened Comedy Bar!

Perfect 10 Comedy has been running high quality monthly shows at Comedy Bar since it opened nearly 13 years ago, and this one is definitely not one to miss.

The Fire Lineup:

Ryan Belleville (Working Moms)

Salma Hindy (Just For Laughs)

Alex Pavone (Massey Hall)

Allie Pearse (Letterkenny)

Hosted By: Daniel Woodrow (Pretty Hard Cases)