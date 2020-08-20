Perfect 10 Comedy: Saturday At Comedy Bar

Saturday At Comedy Bar returns with Nick Reynoldson, Ron Josol,Sandra Battaglini, Tamara Shevon, and host Daniel Woodrow. Doors 10:30 pm sharp, show 11 pm. Tickets are $20, must be bought in pairs, $40 ticket price listed below includes BOTH tickets.

COVID 19 PROCEDURES & VENUE INFORMATION

– As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.

– All customers are required to wearing a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!

– While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.

– When going to the washroom, or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue.

Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.