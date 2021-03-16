Perverted Assemblages Collective presents an online performance of Just Pervs, an adaptation by Reid Millar of the short story by Jess Taylor. This story centres around a group of girls who form a union of pervs within their high school, following each of them into their twenties. As they come of age, they navigate ideas of grief and liberation, and what it truly means to be autonomous young women. Directed by Giulia Pittiglio and Davinder Malhi. Cast- Sanskruti Marathe, Jahnelle Jones, Millie Herridge and Cassandra Henry. March 30 to April 8 nightly at 7 pm. $10.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/just-pervs-a-play-adapted-by-reid-millar-from-jess-taylors-short-story-tickets-142365092825