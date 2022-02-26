Picastro & Fortunato Durutti Marinetti

PICASTRO (https://picastro.bandcamp.com)

Liz Hysen’s long running gothic folk project Picastro celebrates the release of their newest EP “I’ve Never Met A Stranger” on UR Audio Visual. Beyond the usual crew of Picastro collaborators this album also features appearances by Tim Condon (Fresh Snow), Chris Cummings (Marker Starling), Karen Ng, Matthew “Doc” Dunn, Mike Duffield (Beams), and Luke Kuplowsky among others helping flesh out Hysen’s re-imaginings of songs crafted by some of the iconoclastic artists that have influenced Picastro over the years from The Velvet Underground to local anti-legends The Silt. Picastro pays homage as they strike a careful balance between moody experimental auras and the deep emotional poetics. The music shivers before revealing it’s inner layers, flowering in a foggy glow. Hysen transforms the covers into something that feels intrinsically part of the Picastro continuity with her calm yet haunting vocals, here often joined by guest vocalists. Guitar notes hover in the mist of airy horns and murmuring organ tones as the din begins to swell. Songs are expanded and contracted without ever losing their essential essence. Picastro will be joined by a number of album guests for this release show!

Daniel Colussi’s self described “Poetic Jazz Rock” project Fortunato Durutti Marinetti also celebrates the release of his second album “Memory’s Fool” on Bobo Integral / Soft Abuse. Very much in similar spirit to Picastro’s latest outing this record employs numerous collaborators (Jay Arner, Sandro Perri & Josh Zubot make appearances among others) boiling down the essence of these songs and then letting them flower again. Marinetti mines a sound that would not be uncomfortable in the Editions EG universe rubbing elbows with Eno, Hassell, Fripp or The Penguin Cafe Orchestra. The smooth yet nuanced texture of the instrumentation moves in confident but comforting waves. His lyrical storytelling never feels rushed as it travels forward with purpose. Though the guitar & voice feel like a central through line, warm ambient currents occupy the space in between with Colussi letting them breathe at their own pace in these extended compositions. A fluid dance from an understated large ensemble transports you to a welcoming world filled with the afternoon glow of a laidback sun.

Comedian Nick Flanagan (Wrong Hole, Brutal Knights) starts things off right with a stand up set. Scope his podcast “Nick Flanagan Weakly” for a taste of his vibe or just come early to laff.

