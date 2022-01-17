Iconic post-punk / darkwave outfit Pink Turns Blue has released their new ‘Tainted’ album via Orden Records, the result of time well spent during a lockdown year – writing, recording, mixing and mastering the new album in their Berlin recording studio. They also present their new video for ‘Not Even Trying‘, a lament for a wasting planet. On ‘Tainted’, the band added an electronic element to their classical vocals, guitar, bass and drums. The album title itself relates to the state of our world: climate change, its effects, the reaction to it, the split within society, isolation, health risks and financial uncertainty.

October 4, 2022, 8 pm. $21.50. 19+. showclix.com

Today Pink Turns Blue is a trio consisting of Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Luca Sammuri (bass) and Paul Richter (drums). In the first generation of gothic rock, Pink Turns Blue formed in 1985, originally as a duo consisting of Jogwer and Thomas Elbern, plus a drum machine. Naming themselves after a Hüsker Dü song, their sound was initially inspired by The Chameleons, Clan of Xymox, and The Cure. Their debut album ‘If Two Worlds Kiss’ brought dark undertones into their new wave sound, essentially advancing the darkwave sub-genre while becoming a seminal album in the post-punk genre. Emerging from the fear and uncertainty of a divided Cold War Germany, the band went on to release 11 full-length LPs.

19+