Playwrights Canada Press Fall Launch

Launch of five new plays with a virtual group reading from the authors and special guests. Featuring Amaryllis & Little Witch by Pascal Brullemans,

Acha Bacha by Bilal Baig, Brontë: The World Without by Jordi Mand

Bears by Matthew MacKenzie and Sound of the Beast by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard aka Belladonna the Blest. Sept 29 at 8 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/5049765468382861/

Amaryllis & Little Witch

In these dark fairy tales for young readers, two girls face danger while grieving loved ones, learning some hard truths about growing up along the way.

Acha Bacha

A young queer Muslim man struggles to navigate his tumultuous relationships with his genderqueer lover and manipulative mother as traumatic memories from his past begin to resurface.

Brontë: The World Without

The literary careers of Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë unfold in this striking historical drama, which collects the moments filled of passion and self-expression to show what it was like to be an ambitious woman in the 1800s.

Bears

Floyd, the prime suspect in a workplace accident, follows the route of the Trans Mountain Pipeline as he is pursued by the RCMP. But by the time he reaches the Pacific, Floyd has experienced some significant physical changes…

Sound of the Beast

Through spoken word, storytelling, and hip hop, acclaimed wordsmith Donna-Michelle St. Bernard challenges racial discrimination, the suppression of expression, and the trials of activism. By weaving her personal experiences in Canada around a reflection on the Tunisian emcee Weld El 15’s unjust imprisonment for insulting cops and a politician in a song, she creates a space to reflect on how we are part of the systems that oppress us, and on how to be a part of a solution.