Playwrights Canada Press Spring Launch

Launch of five new books with live virtual readings, presentations, and Q&A from their authors and editors. Featuring Daniel MacIvor, Erin Shields, Yvette Nolan & Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, Norman Yeung and Michael Grant. March 24 at 8 pm. https://www.facebook.com/PLCNP/

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216153085001/WN_zE8hMbgLQleyI5yv3Hoozg

ASL Interpretation and a written compilation of the excerpts read will be provided. You can purchase these books at playwrightscanada.com or from your favourite local bookstore.