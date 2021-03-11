Playwrights Canada Press Spring Launch

NOW MagazineAll EventsPlaywrights Canada Press Spring Launch

Launch of five new books with live virtual readings, presentations, and Q&A from their authors and editors. Featuring Daniel MacIvor, Erin Shields, Yvette Nolan & Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, Norman Yeung and Michael Grant. March 24 at 8 pm. https://www.facebook.com/PLCNP/

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216153085001/WN_zE8hMbgLQleyI5yv3Hoozg

ASL Interpretation and a written compilation of the excerpts read will be provided. You can purchase these books at playwrightscanada.com or from your favourite local bookstore.

 

2021-03-24 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-03-24 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

