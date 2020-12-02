Pointed Cap Cabaret: A Webcrawl Revue

An interactive virtual cabaret by Pointed Cap Cabaret features performances from Red Tongued Raven, Ivory, El Toro, Rebecca Perry & Pearle Harbour and is hosted by St. Stella. The grand finale features music from Canadian bi-lingual troubadours Les Barricades.

This online cabaret site features dance, drag, burlesque and musical theatre. It doubles as an scavenger hunt where audiences search for performers “lost” on the websites of local business who support performance art and the queer community. The show provides clues to lead viewers to these sites in order to bring traffic and awareness to these important small businesses severely impacted by the pandemic. Online from Dec 10. https://pointedcapcabaret.com

Cabaret, burlesque and circus fans are currently unable to attend live shows due to COVID 19, so this project brings high quality performances to them. The independent ‘show’ community (performers and audience alike) are often made up of under-served groups and its art is often performed in small venues with even smaller budgets, only surviving by the support of peers. Funded by The Canada Council for the Arts.

.