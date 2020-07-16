Porch View Dances: Online

NOW MagazineAll EventsPorch View Dances: Online

Kaeja d'Dance
by Kaeja d'Dance
 
Join Kaeja d’Dance for an online iteration of PVD, premiering 16 NEW commissions – short dance videos made by some of this community’s amazing choreographers, a participatory Flock Landing offering and a Q and A!

Our ninth annual PVD is reimagined this year, livestreamed on Zoom. For the first time ever, our choreographers are dancing!

Traditionally, PVD pairs professional choreographers with community members to reveal stories of lives lived through original dances performed on their front porches and yards. For 2020, we have invited all of our past Porch View Dances choreographers to bring their own personal stories alive on their porches, balconies, and front yards. You are guaranteed an intimate view of who these brilliant artists are, as they unearth and capture this moment in time with their families and co-habitants.

The live-streamed premiere of these works will be hosted by the one and only Maurycy and will be followed by a live interactive Flock Landing that you are invited to witness or to Dance With Us!

We will then be joined by many of the choreographers for a live Q&A panel moderated by Karen Kaeja.

Featuring 16 new commissions by 18 fantastic choreographers: Kate Alton, Julia Aplin, Nova Bhattacharya, Barbara Bourget & Jay Hirabayashi, Michael Caldwell & Louis Laberge-Côté, Peter Chin, Lauren Cook, Allison Cummings, Aria Evans, Maxine Heppner, Shannon Litzenberger, Pulga Muchochoma, Andrea Nann, Kevin Ormsby, Kathleen Rea, and tiger princess dance projects.

The Flock Landing is led by Lilia Leon, with Mateo Galindo Torres, Josh Murphy, Mio Sakamoto and Irma Villafuerte.

The event will have live, virtual ASL interpretation and closed captioning.

For more information on ticketing and accessibility: https://www.kaeja.org/pvd2020

 

Kaeja d'Dance

Established in 1990, Kaeja creates award-winning contemporary dance performances for stage, film & communities that have toured the world for 30 years. We design large & small-scale events that integrate community & professional dance artists, site-specific work & audience inclusive arts practices. Our outreach programs reach 4,000 participants/learners per year.

Kaeja is driven by two distinct artistic forces, Artistic Directors Karen & Allen Kaeja. Kaeja bridges their visions while the space between invites others in to be key collaborators. The Company has created 200+ works, performed, created & taught worldwide: the UK, Europe, China, Japan, USA, Mexico, Scandinavia, India & Israel among others. Alongside creation & performance Kaeja has been committed to developing & exposing Canadian talent through festival platforms, training & mentorship. Kaeja has received 40+ national & international awards & nominations.

 

In addition to Kaeja’s live performances, touring shows, residencies, commissions, and dance films, Kaeja also works to bring dance into communities through public space animations, community performance projects, inclusive exchanges with everyday people, appearances and dance education workshops.

