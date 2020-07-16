Porch View Dances: Online

Join Kaeja d’Dance for an online iteration of PVD, premiering 16 NEW commissions – short dance videos made by some of this community’s amazing choreographers, a participatory Flock Landing offering and a Q and A!

Our ninth annual PVD is reimagined this year, livestreamed on Zoom. For the first time ever, our choreographers are dancing!

Traditionally, PVD pairs professional choreographers with community members to reveal stories of lives lived through original dances performed on their front porches and yards. For 2020, we have invited all of our past Porch View Dances choreographers to bring their own personal stories alive on their porches, balconies, and front yards. You are guaranteed an intimate view of who these brilliant artists are, as they unearth and capture this moment in time with their families and co-habitants.

The live-streamed premiere of these works will be hosted by the one and only Maurycy and will be followed by a live interactive Flock Landing that you are invited to witness or to Dance With Us!

We will then be joined by many of the choreographers for a live Q&A panel moderated by Karen Kaeja.

Featuring 16 new commissions by 18 fantastic choreographers: Kate Alton, Julia Aplin, Nova Bhattacharya, Barbara Bourget & Jay Hirabayashi, Michael Caldwell & Louis Laberge-Côté, Peter Chin, Lauren Cook, Allison Cummings, Aria Evans, Maxine Heppner, Shannon Litzenberger, Pulga Muchochoma, Andrea Nann, Kevin Ormsby, Kathleen Rea, and tiger princess dance projects.

The Flock Landing is led by Lilia Leon, with Mateo Galindo Torres, Josh Murphy, Mio Sakamoto and Irma Villafuerte.

The event will have live, virtual ASL interpretation and closed captioning.

For more information on ticketing and accessibility: https://www.kaeja.org/pvd2020