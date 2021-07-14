Porch View Dances – PVD10

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Virtual event that celebrates ten years of real people dancing in real spaces and features new commissioned dance films, from.
Virtual event that celebrates ten years of real people dancing in real spaces and features new commissioned dance films, from choreographers and filmmakers sharing their unique visions of ‘home’ in the midst of these complex and challenging times. Aug 5 at 7 pm. Free or for a Pay-What-You-Wish donation. Closed captioned. http://www.kaeja.org/pvd10