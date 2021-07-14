COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Porch View Dances – PVD10

Virtual event that celebrates ten years of real people dancing in real spaces and features new commissioned dance films, from.

Jul 14, 2021

Porch View Dances – PVD10

8 8 people viewed this event.

Virtual event that celebrates ten years of real people dancing in real spaces and features new commissioned dance films, from choreographers and filmmakers sharing their unique visions of ‘home’ in the midst of these complex and challenging times. Aug 5 at 7 pm. Free or for a Pay-What-You-Wish donation. Closed captioned. http://www.kaeja.org/pvd10

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-05 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-05 @ 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends