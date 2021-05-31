The Musical Stage Company’s celebrated outdoor cabaret series returns this summer, bringing music into Toronto communities, backyards, and front porches. Four dynamite musical duos will tour around the GTA, creating music in the streets and providing space for communities to gather safely. Following strict guidelines from Toronto Public Health, each 40-minute cabaret features Canadian talent, incredible setlists, and a promise for a night to remember. June 15 to Aug 14. Concerts must be on private property with M Postal Codes only. Reserve https://musicalstagecompany.com/shows/porchside-songs-2021.