Power of Music Toy Drive

On Saturday November 26 We Stay Woke Network has theri annual 4th Quarter event and the theme this year is a toy drive and all donations will be given to Salvation Army’s Toy Mountain.

This event is celebrating we are celebrating our 5th year in operations and with the efforts of all the artists, sponsors and guests we hope to bring joy across the G.T.A to several kids this Christmas season.

We will have our DJ spinning golden era Hip Hop to current hits and a Hip Hop/R&B/Reggae showcase. There will be lots of great music, performances, networking and positive vibes all night.

Make sure you come out, support this event and help spread the spirit of giving.

Entry is 1 toy donation