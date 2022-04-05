We have had some great 90s cover and Tribute acts over the years and we are really excited to bring in a new one for the very first time on Thursday April 21st! Pretty in Plaid will be hitting the stage at the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth ave) for the very first time and we can’t wait for it! What’s really cool about this show is that all proceeds will go towards Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal!

Pretty in Plaid (PiP) is a GTA cover band that was created to satiate the craving for all the awesome alt rock tunes we loved in the 90s. Featuring Jason on guitar, Howard on Bass, Tikka on vocals and Alex on drums, PiP hits the stage with a huge dose of energizing nostalgia. Delving into Canadian hits from Sloan and The Tragically Hip, our favourite Pixies and Stone Temple Pilots tunes and classics from British bands Blur and Elestica, PiP has amassed a huge repertoire of songs we adore playing.

The show starts at 8 pm! Come on out and listen to some really cool 90s music for a great cause! linsmoretavern.com