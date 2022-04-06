PreView ft Black Suit Devil with Ashley Gilmore & Daniel Salij

Each PreView evening will serve as a wonderful reminder of how art does not stop being created, even when the world seems to stop around us.

This Series features a selection of artists who have been working on some amazing new material. Join us for a special PREVIEW of their awesome new work and yet to be released material along with some of their old favourites!

Special guest bands will be invited to open each evening in this series.

April 21, doors @ 8:30pm

$10 ADV @ www.thepaintedlady.ca or $15 ATD

This week our feature is Black Suit Devil with special guests Ashley Gilmore and Daniel Salij