Pro Am Comedy Night

Come join us for a night of laughs and fun times, as we invite several professional and amateur comedians to perform for you. They are all recording their performance for promotional purposes, so rest assured they will be bringing their best jokes!

Admission is free, so just come on in and join us. Please register with a free ticket so that we know to expect you. It’ll be hands down the best free comedy show you’ll ever see!

July 13 at 9 pm. Bar Cathedral, 54 The Esplanade.