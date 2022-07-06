Promise Cherry Beach w/ Honcho

DJs. Friends. On A Beach.

22 years of cutting-edge community electronic music parties. From June to Labour Day. Every Sunday from 3 to 11pm (or Mondays on long weekends). This all-ages event features a fully licensed Beach Bar (19+) and a Funktion One soundsystem.

This week we welcome Honcho to the beach, alongside our friends Aeryn Pfaff, Scooter McCreight, Valeroo and Fawn Big Canoe.

Promise Cherry Beach, Sun Jul 10, 3-11 pm. $30. -All ages (kids 12 & under are free).

Tickets: ticketweb.ca

Set Times

Honcho 8:30-11:00 pm

Aeryn Pfaff 7:15-8:30 pm

Scooter McCreight 6:00-7:15 pm

Valeroo 4:30-6:00 pm

Fawn Big Canoe 3:00-4:30 pm

What to bring:

-Snacks, folding chairs and blanket

-Swimsuit and towel

-Reusable water bottle

-Comfy sweater (it cools down after sunset)

It’s our 22nd summer together. See you down at the beach!