Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Promise Cherry Beach w/ Honcho

Jul 6, 2022

Promise Cherry Beach w/ Honcho

14 14 people viewed this event.

DJs. Friends. On A Beach.

22 years of cutting-edge community electronic music parties. From June to Labour Day. Every Sunday from 3 to 11pm (or Mondays on long weekends). This all-ages event features a fully licensed Beach Bar (19+) and a Funktion One soundsystem.

This week we welcome Honcho to the beach, alongside our friends Aeryn Pfaff, Scooter McCreight, Valeroo and Fawn Big Canoe.

Promise Cherry Beach, Sun Jul 10, 3-11 pm. $30. -All ages (kids 12 & under are free).
Tickets: ticketweb.ca

Set Times
Honcho 8:30-11:00 pm
Aeryn Pfaff 7:15-8:30 pm
Scooter McCreight 6:00-7:15 pm
Valeroo 4:30-6:00 pm
Fawn Big Canoe 3:00-4:30 pm

What to bring:
-Snacks, folding chairs and blanket
-Swimsuit and towel
-Reusable water bottle
-Comfy sweater (it cools down after sunset)

It’s our 22nd summer together. See you down at the beach!

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Cherry St, Toronto M5A 0B7

Event Price - $30

Location ID - 565799

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 10th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Cherry Beach

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine