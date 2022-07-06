Promise Cherry Beach w/ Honcho

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
DJs. Friends. On A Beach.
22 years of cutting-edge community electronic music parties. From June to Labour Day. Every Sunday from 3 to 11pm (or Mondays on long weekends). This all-ages event features a fully licensed Beach Bar (19+) and a Funktion One soundsystem.
This week we welcome Honcho to the beach, alongside our friends Aeryn Pfaff, Scooter McCreight, Valeroo and Fawn Big Canoe.
Promise Cherry Beach, Sun Jul 10, 3-11 pm. $30. -All ages (kids 12 & under are free).
Tickets: ticketweb.ca
Set Times
Honcho 8:30-11:00 pm
Aeryn Pfaff 7:15-8:30 pm
Scooter McCreight 6:00-7:15 pm
Valeroo 4:30-6:00 pm
Fawn Big Canoe 3:00-4:30 pm
What to bring:
-Snacks, folding chairs and blanket
-Swimsuit and towel
-Reusable water bottle
-Comfy sweater (it cools down after sunset)
It’s our 22nd summer together. See you down at the beach!
Location Address - 1 Cherry St, Toronto M5A 0B7
Event Price - $30
Location ID - 565799