PUNX CAN’T LAUGH
” An evening of 3 chords & laughs”
your favourite afternoon activity to do during Pouzza FEST !
hosted by:
Gabriel Frank Koury
@jerseyfresh05
comics:

Thea Thyssen
@theathyssen
George Rivard
@yukonsblackcomedian
Marlena Kaesler
@lillymarlena
Marc Hallworth
@hallworthmarc
Rahil Shaikh
@rahilcomedy

headliner:
Ernie Vicente
@ernievicente

PCL House band:
Brad Manners solo set
(School Damage )
@schooldamage

 

Sept 12 2020 @ Love Shack (Ask a punk/comic)
5-10$ sliding @ doors,8pm doors

*seconds from Ossington subway
*social distance seating
*wear a mask
*LIMITED SEATING – come early !

2020-09-12@08:00 PM to
2020-09-13@10:30 PM
 

Location

 

Love shack
 

Concert or Performance
 

Art
 

2020-09-12

