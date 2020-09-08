PUNX CAN’T LAUGH
” An evening of 3 chords & laughs”
your favourite afternoon activity to do during Pouzza FEST !
hosted by:
Gabriel Frank Koury
@jerseyfresh05
comics:
Thea Thyssen
@theathyssen
George Rivard
@yukonsblackcomedian
Marlena Kaesler
@lillymarlena
Marc Hallworth
@hallworthmarc
Rahil Shaikh
@rahilcomedy
headliner:
Ernie Vicente
@ernievicente
PCL House band:
Brad Manners solo set
(School Damage )
@schooldamage
Sept 12 2020 @ Love Shack (Ask a punk/comic)
5-10$ sliding @ doors,8pm doors
*seconds from Ossington subway
*social distance seating
*wear a mask
*LIMITED SEATING – come early !
