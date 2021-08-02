- News
PUNX CAN’T LAUGH IS BACK IN TORONTO !
An exceptional evening of riffs & bits
Comics:
Heather McDonald
Ian Fergus
Mark McNally
James “Jameasy” Cummings
Hannah Lawrence
Moïse Iranzi III
Headliner:
Dave Burke (Yuk Yuks,JFL)
PCL house band:
Davey Knight
(debt cemetary,Winning Streak,Gnarly Horse)
Aug 16th @ Nothing Fancy
8pm,10$
19+
Your Email Address - gabekoury@gmail.com
Venue Address - 12185 dundas west