PUNX CAN’T LAUGH

PUNX CAN’T LAUGH IS BACK IN TORONTO ! An exceptional evening of riffs & bits Comics: Heather McDonald Ian Fergus Mark McNally James “Jameasy” Cummings Hannah Lawrence Moïse.

Aug 2, 2021

Additional Details

Venue Address - 12185 dundas west

Date And Time
2021-08-16 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-16 @ 11:00 PM

Location
12185 dundas west, nothing fancy

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

