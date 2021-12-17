Puppetmongers Theatre celebrates its 32nd annual Winter Holiday Show with an at-home, on-demand presentation of Cinderella in Muddy York!

Streaming December 18-January 3, this puppet-filled fairy tale resets the classic Cinderella story in 1834 Upper Canada, when “muddy” York is about to become Toronto. This gentle 45-minute show filled with Toronto history, enchantment and humour is ideal for ages 5 to 105. Make yourselves comfy, turn down the lights, and imagine yourselves in the theatre with us!

Click here to rent for $15!