Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Cinderella in Muddy York

Dec 17, 2021

Cinderella in Muddy York

21 21 people viewed this event.

Puppetmongers Theatre celebrates its 32nd annual Winter Holiday Show with an at-home, on-demand presentation of Cinderella in Muddy York!

Streaming December 18-January 3, this puppet-filled fairy tale resets the classic Cinderella story in 1834 Upper Canada, when “muddy” York is about to become Toronto. This gentle 45-minute show filled with Toronto history, enchantment and humour is ideal for ages 5 to 105. Make yourselves comfy, turn down the lights, and imagine yourselves in the theatre with us!

Click here to rent for $15!

Additional Details

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 6:00 AM
to Mon, Jan 3rd, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Art
 
Watch video
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine