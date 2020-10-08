NOW MagazineAll EventsPurple Glow Mag: A Virtual Halloween Film Screening

Purple Glow Mag: A Virtual Halloween Film Screening

Purple Glow Mag: A Virtual Halloween Film Screening

Halloween-themed short film screening on Friday, October 30th on Zoom.  Every ticket supports local independent filmmakers. Oct 30 at 5:30 pm. $10, stu $5. https://www.facebook.com/purpleglowmag/

 

2020-10-30 @ 05:30 PM to
2020-10-30 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Film
 

2020-10-29

