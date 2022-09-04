Readers' Choice 2021

Pussywhipped Wednesday presents: Billy Squier Special

Sep 4, 2022

5 5 people viewed this event.

Rock Me Tonite! The most self-indulgent Wham Bam ever- The Billy Squier Special! Tiff Party 4am Last Call!
Burlesque By:

Black Smoke
JJ Jiggleheimer-Schmidt
El Toro
Dolly Berlin
Allysin Chaynes
Aviva the Mirage
Tanya Cheex

GoGo By Rubie Magnitude
Tunes Spun By DJ Vivs

All Wednesdays Are Trash!

Free Admission! Tips are appreciated!

Location Address - 542 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B52

Event Price - Free admission

Location ID - 560777

Wed, Sep 14th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Thu, Sep 15th, 2022 @ 04:00 AM

Bovine Sex Club

Concert or Performance

Dance

