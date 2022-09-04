Pussywhipped Wednesday presents: Billy Squier Special

- News
Rock Me Tonite! The most self-indulgent Wham Bam ever- The Billy Squier Special! Tiff Party 4am Last Call!
Burlesque By:
Black Smoke
JJ Jiggleheimer-Schmidt
El Toro
Dolly Berlin
Allysin Chaynes
Aviva the Mirage
Tanya Cheex
GoGo By Rubie Magnitude
Tunes Spun By DJ Vivs
All Wednesdays Are Trash!
Free Admission! Tips are appreciated!
Location Address - 542 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B52
Event Price - Free admission
Location ID - 560777