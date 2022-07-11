Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Tiger Beat!

- News
Experience all things Wild and Trashy with Rebranded Night TIGER BEAT!
Forca’s BDay Party- Come Celebrate!
Burlesque by Forca, Belle Epoque, Kage Wolfe, Dolly Berlin, Allysin Chaynes, Aviva The Mirage and Tanya Cheex
Live Surf Music By The Calrizians
GoGo by Paige Turner
Tunes by DJ Vivs
July 20 at 9:30 pm. $10. Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen West. showclix.com
Location Address - 542 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B5
Event Price - $10
