Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Tiger Beat!

Jul 11, 2022

Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Tiger Beat!

7 7 people viewed this event.

Experience all things Wild and Trashy with Rebranded Night TIGER BEAT!
Forca’s BDay Party- Come Celebrate!
Burlesque by Forca, Belle Epoque, Kage Wolfe, Dolly Berlin, Allysin Chaynes, Aviva The Mirage and Tanya Cheex
Live Surf Music By The Calrizians
GoGo by Paige Turner
Tunes by DJ Vivs

July 20 at 9:30 pm. $10. Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen West. showclix.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B5

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 560777

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 20th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Thu, Jul 21st, 2022 @ 02:00 AM

Location

Bovine Sex Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine