Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Wham Bam!

It’s only Rock n Roll but it’s Naked!

August 3 from 9:30 pm. $10. Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen West. showclix.com

Toronto’s Trashiest Party is back with Special Guests Pastel Supernova and Ola Minou

More Burlesque from

Allysin Chaynes

El Toro

Dolly Berlin

Aviva The Mirage

Tanya Cheex

GoGo by Rubie Magnitude

Tunes Spun by DJ Vivs

All Wednesdays Are Trash!