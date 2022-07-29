Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Wham Bam!

Jul 29, 2022

Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Wham Bam!

4 4 people viewed this event.

It’s only Rock n Roll but it’s Naked!

August 3 from 9:30 pm. $10. Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen West. showclix.com

Toronto’s Trashiest Party is back with Special Guests Pastel Supernova and Ola Minou
More Burlesque from
Allysin Chaynes
El Toro
Dolly Berlin
Aviva The Mirage
Tanya Cheex

GoGo by Rubie Magnitude
Tunes Spun by DJ Vivs
All Wednesdays Are Trash!

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen St West, Toronto M5V 2B5

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 3rd, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

Location

Bovine Sex Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine