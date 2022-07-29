Pussywhipped Wednesdays Presents Wham Bam!

- News
It’s only Rock n Roll but it’s Naked!
August 3 from 9:30 pm. $10. Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen West. showclix.com
Toronto’s Trashiest Party is back with Special Guests Pastel Supernova and Ola Minou
More Burlesque from
Allysin Chaynes
El Toro
Dolly Berlin
Aviva The Mirage
Tanya Cheex
GoGo by Rubie Magnitude
Tunes Spun by DJ Vivs
All Wednesdays Are Trash!
