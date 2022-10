1 people viewed this event.

1 1 people viewed this event.

WHAM BAM IS BACK FOR A SPOOKY SHOCK ROCK EARLY HALLOWEEN EDITION!

BURLESQUE BY

CARA DEMELO

FULL BLOWN FATHER

DOLLY BERLIN

ALLYSIN CHAYNES

TANYA CHEEX

GOGO BY RUBIE MAGNITUDE

DJ JOHNNY B. GOODE

ALL WEDNESDAYS ARE TRASH