Feb 17, 2022

PWWEDNESDAYS 8 Year Anniversary Show

Pussy Whipped Wednesday is back but on a Saturday to celebrate our 8 YEAR ANNIVERSARY at The Bovine Sex Club!
We have Laura Desiree back in from NYC!
Also Zyra Lee Vanity from Montreal!
Local Heartbreaker Rubie Magnitude!
Clubhouse favourites:
El Toro
Dolly Berlin
Allysin Chaynes

Tanya Cheex

GoGo By Paige Turner
Tunes By Johnny B. Goode
Come celebrate the Debauchfest
#ALLWEDNESDAYSARETRASH
Tix available in advance and at the door

Additional Details

Location Address - 542 Queen St W

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 5th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to Sun, Mar 6th, 2022 @ 02:30 AM

Location

Bovine Sex Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

