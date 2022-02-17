PWWEDNESDAYS 8 Year Anniversary Show

- News
Pussy Whipped Wednesday is back but on a Saturday to celebrate our 8 YEAR ANNIVERSARY at The Bovine Sex Club!
We have Laura Desiree back in from NYC!
Also Zyra Lee Vanity from Montreal!
Local Heartbreaker Rubie Magnitude!
Clubhouse favourites:
El Toro
Dolly Berlin
Allysin Chaynes
Tanya Cheex
GoGo By Paige Turner
Tunes By Johnny B. Goode
Come celebrate the Debauchfest
#ALLWEDNESDAYSARETRASH
Tix available in advance and at the door
Location Address - 542 Queen St W
Event Price - $10