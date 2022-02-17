PWWEDNESDAYS 8 Year Anniversary Show

Pussy Whipped Wednesday is back but on a Saturday to celebrate our 8 YEAR ANNIVERSARY at The Bovine Sex Club!

We have Laura Desiree back in from NYC!

Also Zyra Lee Vanity from Montreal!

Local Heartbreaker Rubie Magnitude!

Clubhouse favourites:

El Toro

Dolly Berlin

Allysin Chaynes

Tanya Cheex

GoGo By Paige Turner

Tunes By Johnny B. Goode

Come celebrate the Debauchfest

#ALLWEDNESDAYSARETRASH

Tix available in advance and at the door