NOW MagazineAll EventsQ107 Great Canadian Concert

Q107 Great Canadian Concert

Q107 Great Canadian Concert

by
2 2 people viewed this event.

Celebrate Canada Day at this drive-in musical tributes concert. Enjoy your favourite songs by Tom Petty, Alanis Morissette, U2, Queen, Black Sabbath and Journey, all in the comfort of your own vehicle.
One ticket is required per vehicle. You may have as many people in your vehicle as there are working seatbelts. However, we ask that only members of your household travel with you in your vehicle. July 1 from 2 to 6 pm, and 7-11 pm. Tickets $TBA. Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot, 4105 Kingston Rd. https://www.q107canadadayfest.com/

Additional Details

Location - Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot

 

Date And Time

2021-07-01 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-07-01 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.