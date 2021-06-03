Q107 Great Canadian Concert

Celebrate Canada Day at this drive-in musical tributes concert. Enjoy your favourite songs by Tom Petty, Alanis Morissette, U2, Queen, Black Sabbath and Journey, all in the comfort of your own vehicle.

One ticket is required per vehicle. You may have as many people in your vehicle as there are working seatbelts. However, we ask that only members of your household travel with you in your vehicle. July 1 from 2 to 6 pm, and 7-11 pm. Tickets $TBA. Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot, 4105 Kingston Rd. https://www.q107canadadayfest.com/