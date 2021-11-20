Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 20, 2021

Queens and Kings Comedy Show

Comedy
Thursday 25th November at The Royal Comedy Theatre 1051 Bloor St West (Between Ossington and Dufferin Station)

ONLY $15 online and $20 at door Eventbrite for ticket

Headlined by @side_kick_comedy (Instagram)

Featuring a lineup of killer comics long established in Canada and U.S.

Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm

AS SEEN ON CTV, CBC, JUST FOR LAUGHS, CRAVE TV, YUK YUKS, COMEDY NOW, COMEDY NETWORK, SIRIUS XM, MTV, AHC, HBO, NETFLIX + MORE!

Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
 

