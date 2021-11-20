Queens and Kings Comedy Show

- News
Comedy
Thursday 25th November at The Royal Comedy Theatre 1051 Bloor St West (Between Ossington and Dufferin Station)
ONLY $15 online and $20 at door Eventbrite for ticket
Headlined by @side_kick_comedy (Instagram)
Featuring a lineup of killer comics long established in Canada and U.S.
Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm
AS SEEN ON CTV, CBC, JUST FOR LAUGHS, CRAVE TV, YUK YUKS, COMEDY NOW, COMEDY NETWORK, SIRIUS XM, MTV, AHC, HBO, NETFLIX + MORE!
Location Address - 1051 Bloor Street West
Event Price - 15